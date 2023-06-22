Pizza Forno Kicks Off Cottage Country 2023 Summer Tour June 22-25

Your chance to WIN pizza for a year if you join in the fun!

Local owners will be on location too.

PizzaForno, Canada’s only automated pizzeria chain that serves up pizza 24/7, hot & ready in less than 3 minutes, is kicking off its cottage country summer tour with games like the wheel of pizza, prizing, including chances to win free, delicious, pizza – as well as an opportunity to meet the locally owned operators of the kiosks, at select locations.

The PizzaForno team will also be giving away samples of its pizza selection that now feature a tastier crust, more mouthwatering toppings, and sauce, starting from $9.99 with flavours including BBQ Chicken, Meat Lovers, Four Cheese, Pepperoni, Veggie, and Hawaiian.

PizzaForno customers have the benefit of touchless ordering. They can use the new PizzaForno app to pre-order to make the experience even speedier – or order directly at the kiosk from an automated screen. A robotic arm takes the refrigerated pizza and puts in into an oven for baking and less than three minutes later, a pizza emerges from a slot. A take-and-bake option is also available.

Summer Tour Stops

Thursday 22 nd June

Port Severn 1:30 – 3:00

3274 Port Severn Road, Port Severn,

Midland Bayport Marina 5:00 – 6:30

156 Marina Park Ave, Midland

Friday 23 rd June

Port Carling 12:00 – 1:30

3658 Muskoka District Rd 118 W.

Honey Harbour 4:00 – 5:30

2604 Honey Harbour Rd, Georgian Bay

Sunday 25 th June

Southampton 12:00 – 1:30

23 Albert St S.

Chatsworth 3:40 – 5:10

317080 6 & 10 Hwy, Chatsworth

PizzaForno has more than 60 units across North America. The chain anticipates to have 25,000 units in operation by 2028, and uses patented state-of-the-art technology to serve consumers the best in food, flavor and convenience.

More about PizzaForno

Founded in Toronto in 2018 by Canadian entrepreneurs William Moyer and Les Tomlin, PizzaForno is North America’s only automated pizzeria that introduces delicious pizzas hot and delicious, in less than three minutes. Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, PizzaForno offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with high quality ingredients, with an authentic approach. Utilizing technology made popular in France by ADIAL, PizzaForno has built its brand on a proven machine with already 2,000 operating in Europe. PizzaForno currently has 61 operating locations and over 100 additional locations committed in the U.S. alone, with the first 15 U.S. locations already established in Michigan, Texas, and Louisiana. In 2020, PizzaForno was honored with the Restaurants Canada 2020 Innovation Award. To learn more about PizzaForno, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/. To inquire about the licensee opportunity, visit https://www.pizzaforno.com/become-a-licensee/.

*This Article Is Sponsored By PizzaForno