Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is pleased to announce the launch of its annual Scholarship Awards Program.

The Scholarship Awards foster the development of performing arts talent in our community by increasing accessibility to performing arts education. The program provides financial assistance for youth who are currently studying or who plan to pursue studies in music, theatre, or dance. Over seventy-five local youth have received financial support since the program’s inception in 1997. 2021 recipients include Briar Summers (Senior scholarship winner), and Junior scholarship recipients Oscar Finn, Makena Bijl, Juniper Nuedling-Black, Jonah Gontier, and Jayden Smith.

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts is pleased to offer two categories of funding for Junior (16 & under) & Senior (17 & older) Performing Arts Scholarships.

Junior Scholarship (16 & under): Nominations will be accepted for local youth to receive financial honorariums in support of their artistic training & development. Individual candidates may be awarded up to $250.00 towards costs of instruction or equipment to support their artistic development.

Senior Scholarship (17 & older): Applications will be accepted for local youth to receive a financial scholarship in support of their artistic training & development. Individual candidates may be awarded up to $1,000.00.

Candidates and nominees must reside in the greater Huntsville and Lake of Bays area. The deadline for applications is May 27 at 5pm.

“We believe that it is our responsibility to support and reinvest in the community through expanded outreach, educational programming, and the scholarship programs,” says Gord Duncan, Board President. “We have incredibly talented young people in this region, and we are honoured to assist them as they develop their skills even further.”

Applicants are asked to submit an application form along with a pre-recorded video that demonstrates their talent and skill. Applications will be reviewed by adjudicators with the approval from the Huntsville Festival of the Arts Education Committee representing the HFA board.

For more information on the scholarship program, visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca , call 705-788-2787 or e-mail info@huntsvillefestival.ca