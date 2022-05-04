Diggin’ Downtown Lorne Street Intersection Construction Update

Starting Thursday, May 5, 2022, Diggin’ Downtown construction work will commence in the Main Street and Lorne Street intersection. Main Street will continue to remain closed from Centre Street to Lorne Street, however Lorne Street South will be closed to traffic from Main Street to Minerva Street. To ensure the safety of students and community, special consideration has been given to the Huntsville Public School zone and Caroline Street West will continue to operate as a one-way street.

Flaggers will be onsite at the Main Street and Lorne Street intersection to minimize disruptions and keep traffic moving. Delays should be expected during peak times, especially before and after-school hours. Residents are advised to plan their trips in advance and leave extra time for travel. Be sure to follow posted detours, road markings and posted signage for one-way streets as construction activities continue around the downtown core. Please visit Huntsville.ca/diggindowntown for updated detour routes or refer to the Municipal 511 map.

Effective Thursday, May 5, 2022, the following changes will be in effect: