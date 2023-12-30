Home For The Holidays: Checklist For Senior Safety

The holiday season is officially underway! For many, this means spending treasured time with loved ones, including aging parents or relatives. Amidst all of the excitement and cheer, it’s essential to be mindful of the health and safety of the older adults in your life, and pay attention to any changes in their health, behaviour, or environment that could signal a need for assistance or adjustments to their living space and routine.

For older adults, research shows that aging in the comfort of their own home is a top preference, yet one in three have given minimal to no thought to things needed to enable living in the same home while aging. This is where families and loves ones play a critical role in ensuring the homes of your older adults are both a cheerful and safe place to live.

“Having loved ones home for the holidays is a highlight of the year for many older adults,” says Jenny Munro, gerontologist at Home Instead. “It’s so important for loved ones to both cherish this time but also take steps to ensure home is a safe place for them to live in.”

Whether it’s observing an increased loss of appetite or forgetfulness, or potential hazards in the home, here are a few things to look out for to ensure the older adults in your life are able to live safely as they maintain their independence:

Unkempt home: This may be a sign that they are having difficulty keeping up with daily tasks. Help them set a home maintenance schedule and consider arranging for help around the house.

Changes in weight: Older adults who are lonely are twice as likely to skip meals. Changes in weight can indicate unhealthy eating habits, so check to ensure food is well stocked and not expired, and share meal prep ideas or look into meal delivery services.

Difficulty completing familiar tasks: Missteps in activities they do regularly, such as following a favourite family recipe, could be early warning signs of dementia . Encourage your loved one to make a list of things to discuss with their doctor, including changes in behaviour. Consider offering to join your loved one for their next appointment.

Potential hazards in the home: Conduct a room-by-room home safety checklist to assess what updates may be needed . Look for tripping hazards or obstructions in their pathways like throw rugs, torn carpet, tangled electrical cords, and clutter. Ensure there is plenty of light and access to a telephone or cell phone. Ensure there are grab bars available near the tub, shower and toilet, and that there are ways to prevent slippery floors and tubs. Ensure there is enough space to move around furniture, and that the furniture is stable and easy to get into and out of. Check that cabinets are not too high or low, and the room is clear of clutter on the countertops, tables and floors. Ensure their necessary care items are within reach and dangerous chemicals and cleaning materials are stored securely.

As a leading provider of in-home care for older adults, Home Instead® encourages families to actively pay attention to safety concerns for older family members – both in their living spaces and their behaviour.

“If you notice signs your aging loved one is struggling with daily tasks, don’t shy away from difficult conversations,” say Munro.

If your loved one is showing signs of difficulty with daily living activities, consider enlisting a professional caregiver who can help with personal care, meal prep, and other household tasks that enable older adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible.