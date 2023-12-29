Bracebridge Man Charged For Luring A Person Under 18 Years Of Age

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one individual with luring after an investigation in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call for service on December 15, 2023, just before 2:00 p.m. from an individual reporting that they were being harassed by another unknown individual on Manitoba Street.

After officers investigated the circumstances, a 33-year-old male from Bracebridge has been charged with:

· Luring a Person Under 18 years of age

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will next appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 29, 2023.

A publication ban was issued in order to protect the identity of the victim. As a result, the name of the accused will not be released and further information will not be released.

People who are involved in such crimes as procuring, exchanging, and engaging in acts of child sexual abuse on the internet makes them complicit in the exploitation of children. Behind every piece of child sexual abuse material is a real child, experiencing real harm.

Our most fundamental responsibility as a society is to protect our children from those who would do them harm. Ontario police services associated with the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet are doing everything they can to reduce the number of child predators and the threats they pose to our children and our communities.