Located – Haliburton Highlands OPP Search For Missing Male

Updated – The person had last been seen at approximately 2:00am on December 28, 2023 in Coboconk, Ontario. On December 29, 2023, Haliburton Highlands OPP officers located the individual and found him to be in good health.

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing person. The person, Jonathan, who also goes by John, is 49 years of age. Police are trying to locate him out of concern for his health and wellbeing.

He is described as 6’3″ tall, approximately 170lbs, with blue eyes, short brown and grey hair, and wears glasses. He was wearing a blue and white oversized sweater, blue jeans, blue and white baseball cap, and brown Sketchers.

He was last seen on December 28, 2023, at approximately 2:00am in Coboconk, Ontario and is believed to be driving a 2015 red Ford Fusion bearing Ontario number plate CLJD-280.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jonathan to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or the OPP Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122.