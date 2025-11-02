Hockey Night In Muskoka Is Excited To Partner With Manna Food Bank

Hockey Night in Muskoka is incredibly excited to partner with the Manna Food Bank for this amazing give away.

Give-A-Way Alert

We believe in giving back so welcome to our Give to Win Contest!

If you give $20 or more worth of these items: condiments, coffee/tea and personal care items, cereal and soups or each time you donate an increment of $20 to Manna Food Bank your name is entered to win!

The prize you ask? 2 Gold Seat tickets to the Nov 20th, 2025, at 7 pm for the Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets game with a pregame NHL Head Office Situation Room Tour with NHL Executive Vice President Kris King.

There are 2 ways to enter:

1. Drop off your donation at the Manna Food Bank (227 Wellington St, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1C1) on Tuesday’s from 11am – 6pm or Friday’s from 11am – 4pm or at the Bracebridge Visitor Information Centre (3 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1S4) Monday to Friday 9 – 5 or Sat 10-5. Make sure you let them know you are entering the contest!

2. E-transfer your $ donation to the Manna Food bank at treasurermanna@gmail.com. Please include HNIM Contest and your contact information in the notes. Remember every increment of $20 gets your name in the draw. If you donate $100 you get 5 entries.

A huge shoutout to Rockbrune Bros Movers for the donated tickets!

The winner will be contacted and posted on Friday Nov 14th.