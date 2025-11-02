Macaulay Public School Hosted The Annual Evan Luker Run

Articld / Photos Via: TLDSB

Macaulay Public School (MPS) hosted the annual Evan Luker Run on October 9, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event.

The annual event, which has taken place since 1985, honours a former MPS student who tragically passed away at the age of nine in a car accident. Evan’s father always describes him as a young boy who loved to be active, running, and climbing while playing with his friends. As a result, each year, MPS hosts this run for students in Grades 1 to 8.

This year’s run saw over 900 students from 12 Trillium Lakelands District School Board schools and three other schools in South Muskoka. To make the run even more special, runners were joined by members of Evan’s family.

“The Evan Luker Run is more than just a race — it is about connection, community, and being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said MPS principal, Jennifer Clark. “I was incredibly proud of the support students were showing other students that day; I did not have the pleasure of knowing Evan, but I feel he would have really loved that.”

A huge shout out to the leadership from MPS teacher, Brian Andreasen, and the support of staff and students to make this day possible!