North Bay OPP Urges Caution After Suspicious Substance Found In Halloween Treat

The North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging parents to carefully inspect their children’s Halloween treats following a report of a suspicious substance found in a chip bag.

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, a local family in the Chenier Road area of Papineau-Cameron, Mattawa, reported finding a chip bag that appeared to have been cut open and re-sealed. Officers conducted a preliminary test, which indicated the presence of suspected morphine.

At this time, there are no additional reports of similar incidents, and the investigation remains ongoing. The OPP is working to determine the origin of the item and whether any further public safety concerns exist.

As a precaution, the OPP recommends that parents and guardians inspect all Halloween treats for signs of tampering, including:

Tears, holes, or irregularities in candy wrappers

Signs of re-sealing or altered packaging

Any items that appear suspicious, even if unopened

The safety of our communities is our top priority. The OPP thanks residents for their vigilance and cooperation.

If you discover any items that appear to be tampered with or suspicious, do not consume them. Contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.