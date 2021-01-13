Help Locate A Missing Teen From Orillia

The Orillia OPP are currently looking for help to locate 17-year-old, Keira Keeshig, who was reported missing from Orillia.

Keeshig was last seen by family on January 11, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m, when she left her home saying that she was going to get food.

Keeshig is described as:

17 years old

5’9″, medium build

Brown hair, two French braids, brown eyes

Known to have links to Rama First Nation and Toronto

Possibly wearing a white puffy winter vest with a sweater underneath, black jeans with holes in both knees, red Nike shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.