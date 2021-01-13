Boil Water Advisory Still In Effect For Bracebridge

Repairs to the water main are complete, the system is undergoing a full system flush, and water testing and sampling is underway.

The Boil Water Advisory (BWA) is still in effect.

Current (Wednesday) Status:

Repairs to the water main break on Wharf Road were completed early Tuesday morning which has restored water pressure in all parts of Town.

The water distribution system is undergoing flushing of the system which began yesterday morning and is continuing today.

The Boil Water Advisory is in effect until testing results meet the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

Investigations continue to ensure we have a full understanding of when, why and how this happened.

When can the BWA be lifted?

Water sampling and testing is required in order for the BWA to be lifted by Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU). This is a requirement of the Safe Drinking Water Act to protect the health of our community.

Samples were taken yesterday upon completion of the water main repair, and more samples are being taken today. Results of these tests are expected tomorrow. The District is working with partners to expedite test results and restore service to our community as quickly as possible.

A BWA was issued following a large water main break on Wharf Road adjacent to the Muskoka River in the late evening on Saturday affecting approximately 3,900 Bracebridge customers. A major failure was experienced, causing a loss of pressure across the entire water distribution system in Bracebridge. Although crews worked quickly to isolate this issue, due to the significant pressure loss, the SMDHU issued a Boil Water Advisory to protect the health of our community.



Reminder: Having Water Pressure Does NOT Mean the Water is Safe to Drink

Since the entire Bracebridge municipal system was depressurized, drinking water is required to be brought to a rolling boil for one minute at the minimum. For more information, please visit the SMDHU’s website at https://bit.ly/3qecS6c.

Drinking Water Available at Kirby’s Beach Water Treatment Plant

Residents may temporarily get their drinking water from a source that is safe, or purchase bottled water in the short-term. The Kirby’s Beach Water Treatment Plant at 1601 Beaumont Drive in Bracebridge continues to be available. Several locations in Gravenhurst are also available and can be found here. If you are accessing water taps or the water treatment plant, please ensure you follow COVID-19 safety protocols and maintain social distancing and wear a face-covering where necessary.

Reminder: Temporary Discoloured Water is Normal

If you are experiencing discoloured water, this is normal during flushing. Crews have been working continuously to flush hydrants throughout Bracebridge as part of this emergency this week, this may result in temporary discoloured or cloudy water and/or air bubbles in the water.

Do You Need Emergency Assistance?

We recognize that the community already faces significant challenges due to COVID-19, in addition to this BWA. Individuals and families impacted by the BWA and in need of support are encouraged to contact the District of Muskoka for emergency assistance at emergencyshelter@muskoka.on.ca or by calling 705-645-2412. For more information, please visit www.muskoka.on.ca. We have staff available to support your needs during this difficult time.

If you have questions relating to the Boil Water Advisory, please contact the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7521 ext. 8811 or visiting https://bit.ly/2LJdSjU

The District of Muskoka’s Engineering and Public Works Department can be reached by email at publicworks@muskoka.on.ca or 705-645-6764. Please visit our website at www.muskoka.on.ca for more information.