Special weather statement issued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Heavy rain is expected Monday and Tuesday.

Hazard:

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

Rainfall rates of 25 mm within an hour, particularly Monday evening.

Timing:

Overnight into Tuesday.

Discussion:

Scattered showers are expected overnight and will become heavy at times Monday morning. Showers are expected to diminish through Monday afternoon before another round of heavy rain, likely with thunderstorms, arrives Monday evening.

Moderate showers are then expected to continue into Tuesday before coming to an end Tuesday evening. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected, however, higher amounts can not be ruled out. Rainfall warnings will be issued if higher rainfall totals are anticipated as the situation becomes more clear.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.