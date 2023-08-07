Heavy Rain Expected Today Into Tuesday Morning Or Afternoon

Rainfall warning issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Hazard:

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm.

Timing:

Now into Tuesday morning.

Discussion:

Scattered showers will become heavy at times this morning. Showers will ease somewhat this evening, ending Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm are expected, however, higher amounts cannot be ruled out.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Special weather statement continued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

Heavy rain is expected.

Hazard:

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm.

Rainfall rates of 25 mm within an hour, particularly this evening.

Timing:

Today into Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Discussion:

Scattered showers will become heavy at times this morning. Showers are expected to diminish through this afternoon before another round of heavy rain, likely with thunderstorms, arrives this evening.

Moderate showers are then expected to ease Tuesday morning or afternoon. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected, however, higher amounts can not be ruled out. Rainfall warnings will be issued if higher rainfall totals are anticipated as the situation becomes more clear.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.