Bancroft OPP Charge Resident With Sex Assault

The Bancroft Detachment Crime Unit of the OPP has charged a man with sexual offenses on a young person.

Allegations of a historical sexual assault in Hastings Highlands were recently reported to the OPP. The investigation has now led to charges being laid.

Dillon Keller, 25 years of age from Carlow-Mayo has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code charges:

– Sexual assault

– Sexual interference

– Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

The accused remains in custody.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of similar circumstance to contact Bancroft OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help.

If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1.