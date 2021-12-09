Heavy Rain And Strong Winds Friday Night Into Saturday Night

Rain is forecast to begin Friday evening over southwestern Ontario and spread over the remainder of southern Ontario Friday night. Showers at times heavy will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front.

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Rainfall amounts of 25 to 45 mm will be possible by Saturday night.

In addition, very strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are expected to develop Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening these winds are forecast to shift to the northwest with wind gusts up to 90 km/h possible, particularly along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Some damage to trees and local power outages will be possible due to these strong winds.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.