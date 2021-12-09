Chance Of Wintry Precipitation With Rain And Strong Winds Friday Night Into Saturday.

Precipitation is forecast to develop over the area Friday night. This precipitation will likely begin as a brief period of snow, before transitioning to rain as temperatures rise early Saturday morning. There is the slight risk of a brief period of freezing rain Friday night into early Saturday morning. Showers at times heavy, will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front.

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Haliburton,

Rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm will be possible by Saturday night.

In addition, very strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also forecast to develop Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening these winds are forecast to shift to the northwest with wind gusts up to 70 km/h again possible, particularly along the shores of Georgian Bay.

Some damage to trees and local power outages will be possible due to these strong winds.

