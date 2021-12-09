Orillia OPP Release Photos Hoping For Clues In Sexual Assault Case

The Orillia OPP are currently investigating the sexual assault of an adult female, after her home was broken into by an unknown/unidentified male in the early hours of December 2, 2021.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak with a male in relation to the investigation.

The individual is described as a tall, white male in his 20s with shoulder length light brown hair, wearing a black medical mask or dark colored ski mask.

The male has been seen wearing a grey winter coat, a striped scarf, a black and grey baseball cap with a rectangular black unknown logo and white earbuds in his ears.

On November 24 and 25, and December 1, 2021, officers have responded to an unknown/unidentified male who was attempting to break into a number of homes in the area:

· Barrie Road and Dallas Street

· Memorial Avenue and Elmer Park

· Mississaga Street West and Albert Street North

Investigators are also appealing to anyone who resides or works in the area to check surveillance cameras for the last several weeks and report anything suspicious to the Orillia OPP.

The OPP is reminding the public to always use caution and be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources tips and links.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit continues to investigate these incidents. Investigators are asking the public to report any suspicious persons or activity to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/