HDMH South Wing Out Of COVID-19 Outbreak

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on South Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over.

The outbreak lasted a total of 10 days with only the initial one patient case and one staff case attributed to the outbreak.

The unit has reopened to admissions as well as visitors according to MAHC’s visitation policy, currently at Phase 1 to allow the patient’s designated care partner to visit once a day between visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, enhanced surveillance for COVID-19 on East Wing at the HDMH Site has been lifted. Last week, enhanced surveillance for COVID-19 on East Wing at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site was lifted.