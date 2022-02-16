Almaguin Highlands OPP Investigate Fatal Collision On Emsdale Road

On Tuesday February 15, 2022 at 7 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Perry Township Fire Department investigated a single vehicle collision on Emsdale Road.

The Police investigation revealed that the vehicle, driven by Gregory Hall, 59 years-of-age of Emsdale Ontario entered a ditch on Emsdale Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist are continuing to investigate and a post mortem was scheduled for Tuesday evening.