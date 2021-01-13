Haliburton Highlands OPP Charge Male With Indecent Act

The OPP in Haliburton Highlands arrested and charged a male in relation to a police investigation in the Township of Dysart et al on Christmas Eve.

Police say on December 24, 2020, at 3 p.m., members of the public called police to report an individual who had committed an indecent act inside their car in a parking lot of a business on Highland Street in Dysart Township.

The uspect had travelled throughout the Village of Haliburton and once stopped by police, rolled into a number of parked cars coming to rest at the Cenotaph.

As a result of the police investigation, Paul Wesley, age 36 of Highland Grove has been charged with:

Indecent Act – Public Place;

Flight from Peace Officer;

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in Court on a later date.

The OPP continues to look for additional witnesses or victim(s) and encourages people to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit at (705) 286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.