Haliburton Highlands OPP Charge Male With Indecent Act

The OPP in Haliburton Highlands arrested and charged a male in relation to a police investigation in the Township of Dysart et al on Christmas Eve.
Police say on December 24, 2020, at 3 p.m., members of the public called police to report an individual who had committed an indecent act inside their car in a parking lot of a business on Highland Street in Dysart Township.
The uspect had travelled throughout the Village of Haliburton and once stopped by police, rolled into a number of parked cars coming to rest at the Cenotaph.
As a result of the police investigation, Paul Wesley, age 36 of Highland Grove has been charged with:
- Indecent Act – Public Place;
- Flight from Peace Officer;
- Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; and
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).
The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear in Court on a later date.
The OPP continues to look for additional witnesses or victim(s) and encourages people to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP Crime Unit at (705) 286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.