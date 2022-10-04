Habitat For Humanity Partners With Community Living Huntsville To Provide Affordable Housing

A new partnership is empowering community members through affordable housing in Huntsville.

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North (OGN) and Community Living Huntsville celebrated a day of firsts, as the not-for-profit organizations announced the signing of a five-year lease agreement for Habitat OGN’s four Generation Homes Huntsville affordable rental apartments on Irene Street.

“There is such a critical need for affordable housing in Muskoka. Habitat’s mission is focused on creating affordable homeownership opportunities and the long-lasting, life-changing benefits of our equity-building programs,” says Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat OGN. “The affordable rental units in Huntsville are our first. The expansion of our service is a direct result of our commitment to meeting the needs of the communities we serve and shows that we understand the importance of investment in the full affordable housing continuum.”

Habitat OGN chose Community Living Huntsville as a partner to provide a more equitable future for people and families it supports, who are often disenfranchised, yet need and deserve to be authentically included as respected, valued and active members of the North Muskoka community through access to safe, stable and affordable places to call home.

“This is a landmark agreement for Habitat OGN and we’re delighted that this partnership with Community Living will provide affordable housing to community members supported by this remarkable organization,” says Woodcock.

The units, built by Habitat OGN with support from the District of Muskoka, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Rotary Club of Huntsville, and individual donors, will be managed by Community Living Huntsville. The decision comes after extensive discussion and deliberation. The partnership will support deserving community members with access to affordable homes as well as supports and services to ensure stable tenancies.

It will also provide access to energy-efficient apartments with enhanced accessibility features, including two fully accessible ground units. Habitat has introduced accessibility features to its homes to reduce barriers and promote a healthier, happier life with a sense of belonging, capability and independence.

“Community Living Huntsville is dedicated to supporting and advocating alongside people and families toward a North Muskoka community where everyone can live, work and play in meaningful ways. This all starts with the dignity that comes with living in a suitable home to be proud of,” says Suzanne Willett, Executive Director for Community Living Huntsville. “We are excited to be part of an innovative opportunity that will open doors to affordable housing in our community.”