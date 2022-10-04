Reported Violation Of The Municipal Freedom Of Information Act In Tiny Township

As a result of a recent Freedom of Information request, the municipality of Tiny Township became aware of multiple violations of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) and the Township’s Council Code of Conduct by former Councillor Tony Mintoff during his time in office.

Once aware of the violations, the administration immediately spoke with legal counsel and contacted the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario’s Office (IPC) and the Ontario Ombudsman’s Office to seek guidance. The Administration also

spoke with the Township’s Integrity Commissioner.

As a result, the Township immediately self-reported the privacy breaches to the IPC office and are working with the assigned IPC staff to assess the scope of the breaches and will be taking any and all steps on this matter as directed by the IPC office.

The Administration also briefed Council in Closed Session at its meeting on September 21, 2022, about the breaches that occurred and will be providing a further update to Council in Closed Session on this matter at the October 12, 2022 Council meeting. Given that

former Councillor Mintoff is no longer in office and does not have access to his Township email account, they believe that the information breach has been contained.

“Council is deeply concerned to learn about these violations and fully support the actions taken by Township staff to address this situation” stated Mayor George Cornell.