Habitat For Humanity Launches Application Process For Two Affordable Homes In Midland

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North (Habitat OGN) is building two energy efficient, accessible homes in Midland, and now they’re looking to find their newest homeowners.

The two-bedroom units in a semi-detached house at 808 Birchwood Drive are expected to be completed later this year with a move-in date around October. The units were created using universal design, meaning the space is accessible for people with mobility challenges and other disabilities. Applications are open to anyone who needs affordable housing with accessible features that can make affordable mortgage payments and is willing to partner with Habitat, which requires completing 500 volunteer hours toward the construction of the homes or in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 720 Balm Beach Rd E.

“Habitat’s well-designed accessible homes don’t look very different from a standard home. They therefore appeal to those who need special features and to those who don’t,” said Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat OGN, in a statement. “This is ideal for families that include a member with mobility challenges. The design allows family members with different needs to live comfortably together.”

Habitat OGN is expecting overwhelming interest in the homes due to the local lack of affordable housing as well as the aging population, so those interested in applying can go to Habitat OGN’s website to learn more and take the eligibility questionnaire to see if they qualify.

The applicants selected will work with Habitat OGN to complete the application process and prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership through workshops and other resources that cover topics like budgeting, home maintenance and more. Becoming a Habitat homeowner is an impactful journey, Woodcock said, and it helps families become more physically active and more involved in their communities, according to a survey of Habitat homeowners.

“Parents achieve better employment outcomes and children reach higher levels of education,” Woodcock said. “Not only do our 2021 Midland homes ensure a low cost of operating, but we are removing environmental barriers to provide a sense of possibility, freedom and hope for people currently isolated and limited by an inaccessible home.”

Read the article below to learn about another project from Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North.