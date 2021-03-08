Muskoka Residents Will Have Transportation To COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Through funding provided by the Province of Ontario, The District Municipality of Muskoka has partnered with Hammond Transportation Ltd. to provide eligible residents with accessible transportation to the COVID-19 vaccination clinics located in Bracebridge and Huntsville, starting today.

This transportation service is an on-demand, curb-to-curb service and trips will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis. Only residents of Muskoka who have a vaccine appointment can use the service for the purpose of travelling to their appointment, and the service is free of charge. Pick up and drop off from any Muskoka address will be accommodated.

Ridesharing will not be permitted, but one support person will be allowed to accompany a resident needing assistance to their vaccine appointment, provided they are from the same household. (A “household” includes individuals living alone who have exclusive contact with one other household, and have for all intents and purposes joined that household).

The on-demand service is currently being provided Monday through Sunday during vaccination clinic hours for the month of March and may be extended pending funding.

“We are so pleased that this partnership with the Province and Hammond Transportation will increase access for eligible community members to the vaccination clinics here in Muskoka” shares District Chair John Klinck. “This service will help support and protect our most vulnerable populations at risk of COVID-19.”

Need to Book a Trip?

If you have an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination in Bracebridge or Huntsville and require transportation to and/or from the clinic, please call Hammond Transportation at 705-645-2583 to book your trip. The Hammond reservation telephone line is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

All passengers will be required to complete the COVID-19 screening checklist before boarding the vehicle and wear a mask for the duration of their trip.

We Are Here to Help!

As this on-demand service is based on a first-come, first-served basis, some requests may not be able to be accommodated. If the service is unable to accommodate your request and you need other transportation services to a vaccination clinic, please reach out to Jacquie Evans, Muskoka Transportation Network Coordinator at Jacquie.evans@muskoka.on.ca, or 705-645-2100 ext. 4419 who will help you determine other transportation options available in our community.

Learn More

To learn more about the on-demand transportation service for COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other community transportation initiatives, please visit our website at www.muskoka.on.ca/communitytransit