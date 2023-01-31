GTA Resident Faces Charges In Carling Township Fraud Investigation

On November 18, 2021, the Crime Unit of the West Parry Sound OPP commenced a fraud investigation of over $128,000 in Carling Township.

As a result of the investigation, Jillian Bastian, 24 years-of-age of North York, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Use, deal, acts on forged document

Fraud over $5000

Possession of an identity document

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear on March 2, 2023, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound.