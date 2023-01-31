Bigwin Island Golf Club To Host BetRegal PGA Championship Of Canada

It was announced today that the PGA of Canada’s flagship event, the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada, will be hosted in Muskoka at the incredibly unique Bigwin Island Golf Club, near Baysville, Ontario from June 12-14, 2023, with the official practice round scheduled for June 11.

Designed by renowned architect Doug Carrick, Bigwin Island’s 18 championship holes tip out at 7,166 yards and drape across the rugged Muskoka terrain on an island all to its own. Fairways wind through mature trees, providing multiple sweeping vistas over Lake of Bays. White sand bunkers flank undulating greens, creating the perfect mix of breathtaking scenery and challenging play.

The course has been ranked as high as 6th in Canada in the ScoreGolf rankings and has been a mainstay amongst the top courses in the country every year.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada to such a special place like Bigwin Island Golf Club,” said PGA of Canada president Gord Percy. “Our PGA Professionals from across the country that tee it up this year at Bigwin Island will be treated to an experience like none other and we look forward to showcasing the club to a national audience.”

The Port Cunnington Lodge & Resort located on the same Lake of Bays as Bigwin Island Golf Club will serve as the host hotel for the championship which will provide another unique experience for all competitors as each rooming package will include daily breakfast and boat taxi to and from the club each day.

“The membership and staff at Bigwin Island are looking forward to hosting some of the best PGA of Canada Professionals from around the country here at Bigwin Island and Lake of Bays,” said Luke Ridley, Director of Golf & Membership at Bigwin Island Golf Club. “Bigwin Island and the PGA Championship of Canada both have an incredible history and we hope that our unique experience and world class golf course will leave a lasting impression on all the players and everyone involved in this great championship.”

The PGA Championship of Canada was first played in 1912, making it one of the oldest professional golf championships in the entire world. A storied list of past champions include: Moe Norman, Al Balding, George Knudson, Dan Halldorson, Dave Barr, Bob Panasik., Stan Leonard, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Lanny Wadkins, Ray Floyd and Steve Stricker.

“We are so proud to once again be the title sponsor of such a prestigious national event, and we want to congratulate our partners at the PGA of Canada on such an exceptional course to showcase this great tournament,” said Mike Mirtl, CEO BetRegal. “We all look forward to next June for another playing of the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada.”

Last year, at the 100thplaying of the BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada, Calgary, AB’s Wes Heffernan impressed at the difficult Beacon Hall Golf Club, picking up his first-career win at the event on his way to earning Mike Weir Player of the Year honours.