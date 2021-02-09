Green Party Of Ontario Says Fire College Needs To Remain Open

The Green Party of Ontario has issued the following statement:

“Eliminating the Ontario Fire College is a blow to Gravenhurst and small municipalities across the province who will be on the hook for training costs.

The Ontario Fire College plays a crucial role in training the province’s firefighters and keeping our homes and neighbourhoods safe.

The pandemic has left municipalities in financial turmoil. The last thing they need right now is more downloading.

Greens are calling on the government to step up, do their job, and reverse the decision to close the Ontario Fire College.”