Green Party Of Ontario Says Fire College Needs To Remain Open

The Green Party of Ontario has issued the following statement:
Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party of Ontario and Matt Richter, Green Party candidate for Parry Sound Muskoka, released the following statement regarding the planned permanent closure of the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst:
“Eliminating the Ontario Fire College is a blow to Gravenhurst and small municipalities across the province who will be on the hook for training costs.
The Ontario Fire College plays a crucial role in training the province’s firefighters and keeping our homes and neighbourhoods safe.
The pandemic has left municipalities in financial turmoil. The last thing they need right now is more downloading.
Greens are calling on the government to step up, do their job, and reverse the decision to close the Ontario Fire College.”
“Eliminating the Ontario Fire College is a blow to Gravenhurst and small municipalities across the province who will be on the hook for training costs.
The Ontario Fire College plays a crucial role in training the province’s firefighters and keeping our homes and neighbourhoods safe.
The pandemic has left municipalities in financial turmoil. The last thing they need right now is more downloading.
Greens are calling on the government to step up, do their job, and reverse the decision to close the Ontario Fire College.”
Closure Of Ontario Fire College A ‘Major Blow’ To Small And Rural Communities