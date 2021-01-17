Closure Of Ontario Fire College A ‘Major Blow’ To Small And Rural Communities

With the surprise announcement last week that the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst will be closing forever, many people are reflecting on memories and sharing photos they had over the years at the college.

For Jeff Watson, who was a student at the College in 1994 and went on to be an instructor, it’s a trip down memory lane. “The experience I gained from the college and friendships I made will never be forgotten” said Watson “This is devastating to the community” he explained.

OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas is calling the provincial government’s announced closure of the Ontario Fire College a major blow to small and rural communities.

“Most communities are already suffering the effects of never-ending COVID-19 lockdowns,” said Thomas. “They don’t need more costs piled on their plate, they need relief now.”

With trying to figure out what to do with the Muskoka Regional Centre and now the closure of the Ontario Fire College, the Town of Gravenhurst is quickly losing its identity.

About 20 people who live in the area will be without a job as the college is scheduled to close at the end of March.

The college, located in Gravenhurst, provides fire service training to hundreds of municipal fire departments who do not have the capacity or resources to provide their own in-house training.

“Closing the college is terrible news for the staff, the people of Gravenhurst and the hundreds of small municipalities that don’t have the resources to provide their own fire service training,” said Thomas.

“We stand with the community of Gravenhurst, and with all municipalities affected by this decision to say ‘keep it open'”, said Thomas. “Our smaller communities have already suffered too much; they need to keep good jobs at home, not have them shipped off to Toronto.”

The college’s closure on March 31, 2021 means the province would continue to oversee curriculum development through an office in Toronto, while municipalities would be on the hook for field and other training requirements.

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida says the union has done everything it can for the members affected. “We want the college to stay open,” said Almeida, “But we’re making the best of a bad situation by bargaining with the employer to give our members the option to stay in the Ontario Public Service.”

Lots of great memories of doing training at the collage my favourite has to be the flashover unit. Never experienced heat like that . It’s a beautiful property right on #lakemuskoka — muskokageordie (@muskokageordie) January 14, 2021

Thomas said he was grateful to the Ministry Employee Relations Committee (MERC) and negotiators for their hard work on behalf of members. “When I see the concern of our staff and elected reps for our members, I’m so grateful, once again, for unions. We make a difference.”

@Gateway2Muskoka is our place to learn & network beyond the classroom. Many important discussions occurred over dinner at the Wharf. Many local businesses were supported by OFC students. Sad to see this chapter end. A sad day for Gravenhurst & for firefighters. — Kristy-Lynn Pankhurst (@Kristy_LynnP) January 14, 2021

This seems a little short-sighted https://t.co/kkF9FlBIGj — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) January 15, 2021