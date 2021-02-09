Snow Removal Operations Start Wednesday In Gravenhurst

Town of Gravenhurst road crews will perform snow lift (snowbank removal) operations Wednesday, February 10th from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., and – if required – Thursday, February 11th and Friday, February 12th from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution in the following identified areas. Snow lift operations will also address the height of snowbanks adjacent to school crosswalks.

Muskoka Beach Rd. (MR17) Winewood Ave. W. to Brydons Bay Rd. (West Side)



Bay St. (169) Muskoka Rd. to Wharf Parking Lot



Muskoka Rd. N. and S. Talisman Dr. to Winewood Ave.



Winewood Ave. (MR17) Muskoka Rd. N. to Bethune Dr.



It is anticipated that snow removal operations will continue into next week. Updates will be provided accordingly.

Residents are reminded that there is no parking on Town roads overnight (By-law 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.