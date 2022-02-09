Great Lakes Local Action Fund Applications Open

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0
Norm Miller

Local groups protecting or restoring the Great Lakes can apply for funding from the Province

Applications are now open for the Great Lakes Local Action Fund. This fund provides community-led projects with up to $50,000 to address restoration, habitat protection, or shoreline cleanup of the Great Lakes.

Community organizations, conservation authorities, non-profits, small businesses, municipalities, and Indigenous communities who are working to protect the Great Lakes or their connecting rivers can apply here: https://www.ontario.ca/page/great-lakes-local-action-fund. Applications are open until March 11, 2022 at 2:00pm.

“I’ve always believed in protecting our shorelines and waterways, and I encourage local groups doing this important work to apply for funding through the Great Lakes Local Action Fund,” said MPP Norman Miller. “In Parry Sound – Muskoka, our water is one of our greatest resources. I am happy to see support for community groups who are doing their part to protect this resource for years to come.”

The Great Lakes represent 20% of the world’s fresh water.

In the first round of the Great Lakes Local Action Fund program in 2020-21, 44 projects, including Georgian Bay Forever’s Plastics Free initiative, received a total of $1.9 million. Another $1.9 million is allocated for this round of funding.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here