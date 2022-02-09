West Parry Sound OPP Charge Two People After Drug Investigation

Several OPP resources executed a drug warrant earlier this month at a home on Parry Sound Road in Parry Sound.
Officers seized over $9,000 of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and over $2,900 in Canadian currency.
As a result of the investigation, Marlon Reis, 31 years-of-age of North York, Ontario and a young person of Parry Sound were arrested and charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
The young person was also charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – methamphetamine,
- Fail to comply with sentence
Marlon Reis is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 17, 2022.