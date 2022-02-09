Hundreds Of Potatoes Are Coming To Muskoka For Organizations And Charities

On Feb 19, 2022, the Rotary Clubs of Muskoka, with financial support from the Province of Ontario via the District of Muskoka, have teamed up to “Serve to Change Lives”…..with PEI potatoes.

This includes the Rotary Clubs of Bracebridge, Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes, Gravenhurst, North Muskoka and Huntsville.

Rotarians are always seeking out ways to serve communities and ultimately to change lives. This February, the Rotary Clubs of Muskoka are leading a project to help one of many struggling family potato farms in PEI (Sanderson Farm) and making a difference for those tackling poverty and hunger in Muskoka.

PEI potato farmers have been paralyzed by an export ban on their fresh product since the end of November. Millions of pounds of potatoes are slated for disposal by the end of February.

This presented an opportunity to connect people and communities at both ends of this unfortunate situation – the family farm producing the potatoes and those facing food insecurity. To make this important connection, Rotarian Paul Hammond, from the Rotary Club of Bracebridge set to work on the logistics and with the help of many, arranged for the transport of 40,000 pounds of potatoes to arrive in Bracebridge on February 19, 2022 for distribution to food banks, churches and Out Of The Cold programs throughout

Muskoka.

Many local Rotarians from the various Clubs will be lending a hand inside the Fanotech warehouse (50 Keith Rd.), on February 19th at 10 a.m, making sure that every potato is carefully off-loaded from the transport truck and dispersed to waiting vehicles for distribution to multiple communities in Muskoka.