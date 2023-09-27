Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After Tuesday Morning Collision

Bracebridge OPP has charged one person after a collision in Gravenhurst.

Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:20 a.m.

The vehicle had been travelling on Beaver Ridge Road in Gravenhurst and left the roadway, colliding with the deck of a residence. One occupant was treated for minor injuries. As a result of an investigation into the collision, police arrested and charged 29-year-old Joseph Craffigan of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired, Over 80 and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 17, 2023 to answer to his charges.

