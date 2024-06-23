Gravenhurst Fire Department Launches Community Connect

The Gravenhurst Fire Department has been working closely with technology partner First Due to release Community Connect, an online application focused on protecting residents and their property in the most effective way possible during an incident or major disaster.

Community Connect is a secure, easy-to-use platform that allows residents to share critical information about their household, helping emergency service personnel respond more efficiently and effectively, resulting in better incident outcomes.

“When responding to a residence, there is often critical information that would assist in how we respond to that incident. Letting us know who the best point of contact is, if family members have needs that we should prepare for, or even if you have pets we should look out for, can really help us serve you in the most effective way possible when it matters most,” Fire Chief Jared Cayley said.

Community Connect is voluntary and residents can decide what information they are comfortable sharing. Residents simply create a profile and enter critical property and occupant information, which will be available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch.

Data provided within Community Connect is 100 per cent secure and used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.

In addition to residents sharing information about their family, home, pets, permit information and critical details, Community Connect has also made it possible for residents to self-report their COVID-19 health status.

“Community Connect represents one more way the Town of Gravenhurst is striving to provide quality customer service to the people of our community,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said.

Community Connect is now available for residents to create household profiles and begin using the service.

To learn more, check out the Gravenhurst Fire Department’s Community Connect page. Click here for more information on First Due.