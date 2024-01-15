Gravenhurst Fire Department Recruiting New Members For Kilworthy And Barkway Stations

People interested in applying should have a desire to learn new transferable skills and an interest in working in a team environment. It’s also important to have plenty of spare time to dedicate to regular training, attending public events, and responding to emergencies.

“We’re currently recruiting to fill vacancies at our rural stations, in Kilworthy and Barkway,” Fire Chief Jared Cayley said. “We’re specifically interested in candidates that live within 5km of those fire stations and have daytime availability to respond to emergencies.”

Interested in applying? The application form is available on the town website, along with details about the selection process and the benefits of serving as a firefighter. The role involves much more than just putting out fires.

“Good luck to all our applicants and thank you for your interest in serving our community,” Cayley said.