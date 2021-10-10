Gravenhurst Fire Department Called To Bethune’s Bistro Sunday Morning

The Gravenhurst Fire Department with crews from station one were called to Bethune’s Bistro on Muskoka Road Sunday morning for reports of light smoke in the building.

The fire department said crews were alerted to an alarm activation at this property and found light smoke in the restaurant and parts of the building. As a precaution, crews ventilated the structure.

There were no dangerous readings of carbon monoxide detected.

All restaurant patrons and tenants living upstairs have been allowed back in the building and there were no injuries reported.