Health Canada Warns About Certain Hand Sanitizers From Dollarama

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Health Risk

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number

Expiry Date

Action Taken

CN Pharma 80% Ethanol Hand Sanitizing Spray; Hand Sanitizer by CN Pharma;

ShieldPlex

Product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol; contains  undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

Canadian National Pharma Group Inc.

80098091

dc2005np001

db042120

dc2005np002

db42120

April 2023

April 2023

April 2023

April 2023

Product recalled by company

Luxe Health Hand Sanitizer Gel (Ethyl Alcohol 74%)

Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels

Luxe Decor Sales Ltd.

80098844

IN20200610

IN20200611

IN20200731C

June 2022

June 2022

July 2022

Product recalled by company

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

MediCare Hand Sanitizer Group

May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

Dollarama L.P.

80104587

All

All

Product recalled by company

MediCare Hand Sanitizer;

#01-0102475 2pk Hand Cleanser;

PUR Hand Cleaner;

PUR Hand Cleanser;

Pur Hand Sanitizer

May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels

Dollarama L.P.

80097810

All

All

Product recalled by company

Medicare Instant Hand Cleanser Spray with Aloe and Vitamin E Moisturizer;

Scented Hand Cleanser Spray;

Scented Hand Sanitizer Spray

May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

Dollarama L.P.

80103962

All

All

Product recalled by company

MediCare Seasonal Hand Sanitizer;

Canada Souvenir Hand Cleanser;

Christmas Hand Cleanser;

Easter Hand Cleanser

May contain undeclared impurities, acetaldehyde and/or benzene, at elevated levels

Dollarama L.P.

80100456

All

All

Product recalled by company

MediCare Unscented Hand Sanitizer

May contain undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

Dollarama L.P.

80101633

All

All

Product recalled by company

PURE75 gel

Contains undeclared impurity, methanol, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including  missing risk statements, directions for use and information for vulnerable population)

Haywick Industries

80098346

101

August 2023

Product recalled by company

Product licence suspended by Health Canada

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

