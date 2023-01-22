Government Of Canada Investing $25M In Infrastructure Funding For Parks Canada

The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast. Investing in these locations helps support the protection of natural and built heritage, increases climate resiliency and creates jobs in local communities, while providing visitors with high-quality, safe and meaningful experiences across the country.

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, on behalf of Steven Guilbeault, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced approximately $25 million over three years for projects related to critical infrastructure roadway improvements in Gros Morne National Park and L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site to ensure a safe travelling experience. The projects are part of the Government of Canada’s recently announced funding of $557 million over three years to ensure the continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work for Parks Canada’s assets supporting the critical function they provide to Canadians and visitors.

With this funding, Parks Canada will soon begin critical roadway improvements including upgrades to Highway 436 that leads into L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site, as well as upgrades to Highway 431 from Woody Point to Trout River in Gros Morne National Park. A full replacement of the Western Brook Bridge along Highway 430 in the national park is currently underway. Once complete, the new bridge will result in reduced environmental impacts, as the in-water centre pier from the existing bridge will be removed from the brook.

These roadway improvements are important since these are transportation corridors for the public and local communities, as well as a significant part of the visitor experience providing opportunity to safely travel to and through these treasured places. In addition to these projects, there will be parking lot renovations and expansions taking place at L’Anse aux Meadows National Historic Site and the Tablelands trailhead of Gros Morne National Park.

Today’s announcement was made at Gros Morne National Park’s Visitor Centre, which has been undergoing a $10 million federal infrastructure renewal project since 2021. Providing welcome to tens of thousands of visitors annually from around the globe to this UNESCO World Heritage Site, Parks Canada is upgrading the Visitor Centre to enhance the sense of arrival to Gros Morne National Park. The building construction will be completed this year with work on the interior exhibits continuing into 2024. When the site reopens, visitors will be welcomed with a design that showcases the viewscape and historical interpretation of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Centre’s design includes objectives to meet federal greening and sustainability targets, and will support a safer, inclusive and barrier-free environment for visitors.

Parks Canada’s wide-ranging infrastructure portfolio includes more than 18,500 built assets such as highways, bridges, dams and other marine infrastructure, historic buildings and fortifications, water and wastewater treatment facilities, campgrounds, visitor centres and operational buildings and compounds. Since 2015, the federal infrastructure investment program has enabled Parks Canada to improve the condition of approximately 5,000 assets across the country. These upgrades help ensure public safety, quality and reliability in visitor offers, incorporate green technologies and climate resilience, while connecting Canadians with nature and history.