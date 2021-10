For those who are interested in getting their COVID-19 vaccination, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) will be hosting a GO-VAXX bus clinic at the Bracebridge Sportsplex this weekend:

• Location: 110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge, ON P1L 0A3

• Date: Sunday October 10, 2021

• Clinic Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.