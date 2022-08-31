Get Ready For Construction On Glen Gordon Road In Muskoka Lakes

On September 7, 2022, in order to improve safety, Fowler Construction will begin roadwork on Glen Gordon Road. The work will include road widening, drainage improvements, resurfacing and the installation of guiderail. It is anticipated that this work will be completed by October 12, 2022.

This roadwork will take place on the paved hill approximately 1.9 km south of the intersection of Glen Gordon Road and Butter & Egg Road. Please see the map below for precise location.

During the construction period, please expect construction noise, dust and traffic delays. One lane will remain open through this time however, there will be temporary road closures of up to 20 minutes. EMS will have road access for the duration of the project.

Due to blasting, some property owners may be contacted to arrange for pre-condition surveys. These surveys protect the Township, the contractor and the homeowner from any damage during blasting operations.

Should you have any questions about this project, please reach out to Tim Sopkowe, Public Works Technician.