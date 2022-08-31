Sexual Assault Incident In Parry Sound Leads To Charges

On August 24, 2022, the West Parry Sound OPP and the detachment Crime Unit commenced an investigation into a sexual assault incident that occurred in Parry Sound.

As a result of the investigation Shane Jacob Green, a 25-year-old with no fixed address has been charged with:

Sexual assault (two counts)

Fail to comply with a probation order (four counts)

Fail to comply with a release order,

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on August 31, 2022.

Victims of sexual assault are not alone. If you need support or know someone that does, there are local resources here to help. A toll-free call can be placed to the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 where your information will remain anonymous and confidential. If you are in an immediate crisis, dial 9-1-1. You can also visit the following websites for more information:

East & West Parry Sound Victim Services at: www.psvs.ca

24/7 Crisis Line: 705-938-1476