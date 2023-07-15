GBGH Foundation Board Celebrates Retiring Director Dave Turner

July 13, 2023 – At the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, June 26, 2023, the board celebrated a successful year and announced the retirement of long-serving director and past-chair, David Turner.

Turner has served nine years on the Foundation Board, and successfully brought the organization through some challenging times. During his tenure, Dave served as chair of the Board for three years, and was chair of the Foundation’s Investment Committee from 2021-2023. He will continue to serve on the Investment Committee as a community member.

“Dave has been an incredible mentor for me personally, and an excellent leader for the Foundation,” said Katie Houston, chair, GBGH Foundation Board. “He has served this organization with determination, humility and insight during his tenure and he will be truly missed at the board table. We are grateful that he will continue to provide guidance and counsel as a valued member of our Investment Committee.”

The Foundation board also recognized the generosity of the community in achieving strong financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Financial highlights included more than $4.2-million in revenue from more than 1,800 donors, which helped to purchase items like a new patient bathtub, critical care cardiac monitors, ECG machines, a microscope, a bladder scanner and hematology analyzer.

“Our donors have had a tremendous impact on our hospital, equipping the GBGH team with critical pieces of equipment and technology,” said Nicole Kraftscik, CEO, GBGH Foundation. “Thousands of patients are going to benefit from the investment through reliable lab results, more time with their care providers, more comfortable bathing and less invasive diagnosis. We are making a difference at GBGH, and we are so thankful for our community’s ongoing support.”

The GBGH Foundation’s 2022-2023 audited financial statements are available on their website (https://gbghf.ca/about-us/financial-information/). For those who may be interested, the GBGH Foundation is always seeking caring individuals who are passionate about making a meaningful difference in our community to join the volunteer Board of Directors. Those interested in more information can contact the GBGH Foundation Office (foundation@gbgh.on.ca or 705-526-4483).