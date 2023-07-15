New Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers Now Available At Grocery Stores

Introducing the NEW Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers, made with 100 per cent real Canadian dairy, and available in three iconic Tims flavours: Double Double, Vanilla Dip Donut and Chocolate Dip Donut.

“Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers are perfect for those occasions when you’re brewing your Tims coffee at home and want to add a deliciously sweet flavour infusion, whether it’s the taste of a classic Double Double™ or an iconic Tims donut like Vanilla Dip or Chocolate Dip,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Packaged Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers are rolling out now to grocery stores across Canada including at Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo, Metro Ontario, Walmart Canada and Co-Op stores, and at Loblaws (No Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocer) in the weeks ahead. Tim Hortons Coffee Creamers are currently unavailable in Quebec and Nova Scotia.