Fuel And Fun Travel Package – Fall 2023

Book your epic fall getaway to the great Canadian wilderness just north of Toronto and register to receive 1 of 500 Fuel & Fun Travel Packages – a $50 gas card and $50 in spending vouchers to use at participating attractions, restaurants and shops!

How It Works

Visitors who book a minimum two-nights at participating accommodations during the booking window of August 29, 2023 to September 12, 2023 for a stay in this region between September 15, 2023 and November 30, 2023 can then register to receive a $50 gas card and $50 in cash vouchers to redeem at participating attractions, restaurants and shops! Over 150 tourism businesses to choose from to stay and to spend from Algonquin in the east to Georgian Bay in the west. Limited travel packages available.

There’s NO CATCH! It’s just our way of inviting you to enjoy a quintessential Canadian getaway in Ontario’s cottage country this fall.

How to Register

– BOOK your minimum 2-nights stay at one of the programs participating accommodations between August 29, 2023 – September 12, 2023 for your stay in the region between September 15, 2023 and November 30, 2023 and make note of your confirmation number.

– REGISTER on the Great Canadian Wilderness website to receive the Fall 2023 Fuel & Fun Travel Package: once your qualifying registration is confirmed, your package ($50 gas card and $50 in spending vouchers) will be waiting for you at the front desk of your accommodation upon check in!

Need help planning your stay in the region or would you like further info on how the Fuel & Fun Travel Package works? Email info@explorersedge.ca for details.