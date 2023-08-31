BMLSS Grade 11 Student Maiya Dyni Sworn In As The New Student Trustee

At the August 29 Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) Public Meeting of the Board, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School Grade 11 student, Maiya Dyni, was sworn in as the new student trustee.

Dyni will carry out her role over a two-year term and will be working alongside current student trustee, Logan MacInnis, from Fenelon Falls Secondary School who is in their second and final year as trustee.

“I am honoured to have been elected into the role of student trustee. I am most looking forward to being able to share in the dialogue surrounding student issues by collaborating with peers, my fellow student trustee, and G7 student senate representatives to bring a diverse student perspective to these discussions,” said Dyni. “My purpose is to ultimately ensure that fellow students feel heard and to assist in creating a positive and inclusive school environment for all students,” she adds.