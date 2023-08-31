Matching Gifts In Support Of Shania Kids Can Clubhouse At Irwin Memorial Public School

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce that with the support of one of its special donors every dollar gifted to the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse at Irwin Memorial Public School in Dwight will be matched up to $4500.00 until the end of September.

Founded in 2010 by artist and advocate Shania Twain, Shania Kids Can provides children, youth and their families with services and support that promote positive change in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC partners with elementary schools to provide a safe place within the school where students can go for help. The goal in the SKC Clubhouse is to support students by offering a program that increases academic achievement, improves emotional development, and provides nutritional

support.

“The SKC Clubhouse in Dwight is our longest running program, to see this kind of support from the community is amazing”, said Twain. “This donation will provide so much for the kids at Irwin, I hope that with the help of the community we can meet and surpass the challenge of doubling the $4,500.00”, said Shania.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation noted “it is important to recognize that young people play a vital role in creating a healthy and vibrant Muskoka and we are honoured to work with our special donor to support the work of the Shania Kids Clubhouse at Irwin Memorial Public School”.

To learn more about Shania Kids Can visit Shania Kids Can. To double your impact please consider supporting the Shania Kids Can Club House at Irwin Memorial Public School in Dwight by visiting Canada Donate Page | Shania Kids Can