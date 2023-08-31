Assault With Weapon On Midland Cab Driver Results In Charges

A community member dialed 911 reaching the OPP Communication Centre at approximately 6:23 p.m. August 26, 2023 to report a cab driver being threatened by an individual with an edged weapon in the Beer Store parking lot on Simcoe County Road 93, Midland. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded to the scene while the OPP Communication Centre received a report of a suspicious male in the area of the Mountainview Mall.

Officers attended the bush area behind the mall where a tent was set up, locating and arresting the suspect Andrew NORTON 57 years of no fixed address, Midland in relation to the this investigation as well for an outstanding warrant from Detachment investigations.

The accused has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Assault with A Weapon

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.