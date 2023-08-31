OPP Looking For Stolen Boat And Trailer From Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a theft of a boat and trailer.

On August 30, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Huntsville OPP received a report of a theft from a commercial property on Cairns Crescent in the town of Huntsville. The complainant advised that a commercially owned boat and trailer was stolen between August 1st and 20th, 2023.

The outstanding boat is a silver commercial barge on an orange boat trailer.

The boat and trailer were valued at approximately $7,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1(888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.