Freezing Rain For South River, Burk’s Falls, North Haliburton On Wednesday

Risk of freezing rain Wednesday.

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Special weather statement continued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

A brief band of snow, ice pellets along with a risk of freezing rain will move through the area Wednesday morning. Precipitation will change over rain or freezing rain later in the morning or afternoon. The risk of freezing rain may linger over the Ottawa Valley Wednesday afternoon and evening before temperatures are able to rise above the freezing mark.

There remains uncertainty at this time as temperatures are expected to hover close to the freezing mark in the afternoon and early evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery due to freezing rain.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.