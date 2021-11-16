Driver Charged For Going 160 km/hr In An 60 km/hr Zone On County Road 93

A 29-year old Midland man is learning about the recently increased drivers licence suspension and vehicle impoundment costs along with licence reinstatement fees costs of the MOMS Act legislation after being clocked at 160 km/hr in an 60 km/hr zone.

Police said the vehicle was northbound from the new roundabout on Simcoe County Road 93 just after 9 p.m. November 13, 2021 when it was observed and stopped as it entered the Town of Penetanguishene without incident.

After conducting a roadside investigation into the driver and vehicle’s particulars the officer had the involved vehicle impounded for 14 days and the drivers licence suspended for 30 days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

The driver was charged with:

Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed

Race a motor vehicle-Stunt

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released at the scene and will be appearing before the Provincial Court on January 13, 2022 on these charges.